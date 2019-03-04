Island to host 2019 National Disc Golf Championships

P.E.I. has been marketed as a golf destination for decades. Now, disc golf is growing in popularity and bringing competitors to the province.

Disc golf involves players throwing a Frisbee to hit a target at the end of each hole.

This year, the Island will once again host the National Disc Golf Championships.

Tournament director Ben Smith said the group was fortunate to be able to hold the championships on P.E.I. last year.

"It was such an overwhelming success that the organizational body for Canada approached us and asked us if we would host it again."

P.E.I. is perfect for disc golf, Smith said, as the province has high-quality courses.

"We are very fortunate that two private families have made an investment into disc golf and created two of the best courses in Canada and really two courses that would stand up to any course you would find in the world."

Those two courses are located in Bonshaw and Middleton, right outside Kinkora.

Hundreds of athletes coming to P.E.I.

Hundreds of athletes from across the country, the U.S. and even Iceland are coming to the tournament, Smith said.

"We have 287 out of 292 spots filled, so there is very few spots left."

Smith said disc golf is the perfect mix of sport and leisure, which is why he thinks the sport has grown in popularity.

"It is mostly free to play.... $50 would get you a pack of discs that you could use the rest of your life."

At the root of the game it is just throwing a disc and watching it fly, Smith said.

Encouraging people to play

Smith also sits on the board of the Maritime Disc Golf Association and he said the organization has plans to attract more players.

"In the spring, late April, early May we are actually doing a school series on the eastern part of the Island, Morell, Montague and Souris," he said, "So, we're trying to target about 500 school-aged kids on the Island who will get to play disc golf, get some plastic in their hands, get to try it out in preparation for the nationals that will be held early September."

The official dates of the National Disc Golf Championships on P.E.I. are Sept. 6 to 8.

"We are hoping to open at least one more public course as part of a legacy project we are doing on P.E.I.," Smith said.

