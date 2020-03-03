PEI · Video

12-year-old P.E.I. girl shaves her head for Children's Wish

Savanna Cutcliffe has cut off her hair! She raised over $5,000 for the Children's Wish Foundation and shaved her head in front of students at Amherst Cove Consolidated School. Everyone was cheering her name and other students (and the principal!) shaved their heads too.

Social Sharing