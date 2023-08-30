More than 20 types of energy drink now included in Canadian recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has widened its recall of energy drinks to include more than 25 brands, warning the products might not be safe to consume because of their caffeine content.

The agency expanded its recall notice on Tuesday to include brands such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Toxic Rick and Bob Ross. CFIA started recalling the drinks in July because they don't follow requirements around caffeine content and don't label their products in both English and French.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the notice said.

The post said people shouldn't serve, sell or drink the products. It said officials haven't seen any reported illnesses, but the announcement said they decided on the recall after Health Canada ran a risk assessment.

Parents, pediatricians and politicians have long raised red flags around energy drinks, which are often sold in a wide range of fruity flavours in brightly coloured cans.

Early last month, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate an influencer-backed energy drink called PRIME, raising concerns about its caffeine levels and what he characterized as its targeted marketing to children.

PRIME was part of the Canadian recall in July.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded its recall on energy drinks on Tuesday to include the following brands, from left: Bob Ross, Toxic Rick, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Pachi and Zoa. (Supplied by Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Some pediatricians have said kids and teens should avoid from energy drinks because the high amounts of caffeine can cause a range of physical and psychological side effects. Over time, the high sugar content can lead to obesity, diabetes and other diseases that affect the heart.

The caffeine load can also cause long-term psychological problems, including anxiety, irritability and panic attacks.

Health Canada's recommended maximum caffeine intake for children up to age 18 is 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight.