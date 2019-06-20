Pride month is coming to an end and the annual parade, as well as other pride events, will close multiple roads this weekend.

If you're planning on hitting the road this weekend, make sure you're aware of the following changes so you can plan your route accordingly.

Community Street Festival: Friday to Monday

Church Street from Dundas Street East to Bloor Street East will be closed from Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. to Monday, June 24 at 6 a.m.

Trans Pride March: Friday

Roads along the route will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden streets, proceed north to Bloor Street East, then west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens.

Pride and Remembrance Run: Saturday

Wellesley Street East between Jarvis Street and Queen's Park Crescent East, and Queen's Park Crescent West between College Street and Bloor Street West, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Dyke March: Saturday

The march will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden Streets, proceed north to Bloor Street East, then west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens. Roads affected will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.

The Toronto Pride parade kicks off Sunday afternoon. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Pride Parade: Sunday

The parade will start at Church Street and Bloor Street East, proceed west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street East to Victoria Street. A number of roads in the area will be closed for periods between noon and 7 p.m., with the parade taking place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TTC closures