Pope denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse during service in Quebec City

Pope Francis, who is presiding over Thursday evening prayers in Quebec City, acknowledged the sexual abuse inflicted on "minors and vulnerable people" for the first time since arriving in Canada.

In his homily, Francis said the Catholic Church in Canada is on a new path after being devastated by "the evil perpetrated by some of its sons and daughters."

He said addressing sexual abuse and other such "crimes" requires "firm action" and an "irreversible commitment."

Francis has apologized during stops in Alberta and Quebec for the role Catholic institutions played in the Indigenous residential school system but until now had not directly spoken of sexual abuse.

His homily in Quebec City also says that as part of its reconciliation efforts, the Christian community can never again be "infected" by the idea that one culture is superior to others.

Indigenous people have been expressing a mixture of hope and skepticism over the Pope's visit, with some saying on Thursday they want to hear about the actions that will follow the pontiff's historic apologies.