Officials, politicians denounce 'hateful' video telling Indian Hindus to leave Canada

Federal public safety officials and politicians say Hindus from India are safe and welcome in Canada after a viral video from a pro-Khalistan group called for them to leave the country.

No politician or government body singled out the video by name. But the comments come after a video by Sikhs for Justice, a group advocating for an independent Sikh state from present-day India called Khalistan, started circulating on social media.

In the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel for the group and a lawyer based in New York, called for Indian Hindus to "go back to India," accusing them of "working against the same country" that they economically benefit from.

The video has since been deleted.

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister of public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs, posted on social media that the "circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians.

"There is no place for acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear," the minister wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What is Khalistan? A look at the movement for an independent Sikh state Some Sikhs have historically been seeking an independent Sikh homeland in northern India called Khalistan. Experts say the history of the movement is complex, emotional and evolving.

The sentiment was echoed by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Public Safety Canada, which called the video "offensive and hateful."

"Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us," the department said in a separate post on X.

"We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities."

India has previously labelled Pannun a terrorist, according to Indian media reports, and has banned the group in the country, accusing it of supporting violent extremism.

Tense relations

The comments come as tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate. India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services and expelled a diplomat , following Canada's lead after it alleged New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

India has denied those accusations, calling them "absurd" and "unsubstantiated."

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in his truck on June 18 in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, located in Surrey, B.C. He had been very active with Sikhs for Justice.

The Indian government had previously offered a reward for Nijjar's arrest, accusing the gurdwara president of heading a violent separatist movement for Khalistan.

It's a charge his supporters deny.

In his own statement on X, Poilievre noted Hindus have been the target of hateful comments in "recent days," adding every Canadian deserves to live without fear and feel welcomed in their community.

"Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here," he said.

Singh, who is also Sikh, said Hindus in Canada deserve to be here.

"Anyone that suggests otherwise does not reflect the values of inclusion, compassion and kindness we hold close as Canadians," Singh said on X.