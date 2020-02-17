PM , Cabinet gather for emergency meeting on anti-pipeline protests
High-level talks are underway with members of the Incident Response Group on how to handle the anti-pipeline protests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan were seen walking into the Office of the Prime Minister.
Social Sharing
High-level talks are underway with members of the Incident Response Group on how to handle the anti-pipeline protests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan were seen walking into the Office of the Prime Minister. 0:41