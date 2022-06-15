Canadian airline crew detained in Dominican Republic since April back in Canada

A Canadian passenger airline crew detained in the Dominican Republic since April has arrived back in Canada.

The five-person crew landed in Toronto Thursday evening, according to Pivot Airlines.

"While we are relieved for the crew's long overdue return, we know that this incident has taken a heavy toll on their lives, and the lives of their families," said Eric Edmondson, CEO of Pivot Airlines, in a statement. "For that reason, we are asking media and the public to respect their privacy at this time."

The ordeal began in early April of this year, when the five-person crew of a Pivot Airlines flight from Calgary to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, found a strange bag aboard the aircraft and reported it to authorities.

More bags were subsequently discovered, and local police say they eventually found more than 200 kilograms of cocaine aboard the jet.

