COVID-19 nursing home deaths 'devastating,' says physician
Pinecrest Nursing Home has reported 12 deaths among its residents in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., has been hit particularly hard by the spread of COVID-19. At least 12 residents and one volunteer worker have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In an interview with CBC's Rosemary Barton, Dr. Stephen Oldridge, a physician at that care home, which is in a small cottage community 150 km northeast of Toronto, said the outbreak there is unlike anything he has ever seen before.
Oldridge himself was asked to go into quarantine after developing respiratory symptoms, though later tested negative. At least 24 out of the home's 66 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Oldridge says he wishes he could be back inside working to help the vulnerable people at risk.
The situation at Pinecrest highlights how vulnerable seniors facilities are to the outbreak. In Ontario, for example, 30 out of the province's 41 deaths from COVID-19 have been residents of nursing and retirement homes.
"Pinecrest is just an example of how bad it can be, how bad it can get," Oldridge said.
Watch the full interview with Oldridge above.
With files from Rosemary Barton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.