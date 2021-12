What it takes to get Christmas trees to a retailer near you

Christmas trees are a hot commodity, and growing hotter every year. One of Ontario's biggest Christmas tree wholesalers, Somerville Nurseries Inc., gives a tour of its operation, showing how trees are harvested and shipped to retailers across Canada and the U.S.

Canada's Christmas tree farms had cash sales of $91M in 2017 and are forecast to top $100M in 2021