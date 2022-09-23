Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Students, activists turn out for co-ordinated global climate strikes

Demonstrations take in about 450 locations worldwide by the youth climate movement Fridays for Future.

Fridays for Future went from 1 student, Greta Thunberg, 3 years ago to a global youth movement

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now