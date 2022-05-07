Cherry trees draw fans wherever they bloom

Cherry blossoms have arrived in some parts of Canada as well as elsewhere in the world — and there's no shortage of fans flocking to enjoy their fleeting beauty.

Taking photos and selfies

The cherry blossoms were on full display for this young woman and other enthusiasts who flocked to Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Thursday.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

While some parts of Canada are still weeks away from spring weather, the cherry blossoms have peaked in Vancouver. Here, cherry blossoms are shown at David Lam Park on March 30.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Admiring blossoms on foot

A woman walks a dog on a street lined with cherry trees in full bloom in Vancouver on April 5.

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A man walks at Unwin Park in Surrey, B.C., on March 30, where cherry blossoms were in full splendour.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

In Seoul, pedestrians take a stroll along a path sheltered by blossoming cherry trees on April 6.

(Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Enjoying blooms on bikes

A cyclist passes under a canopy of cherry trees in Berlin on April 29.

(John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)

A cyclist walks his bike past the cherry blossoms at Unwin Park in Surrey on March 30.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

A man films his ride as he passes flowering cherry trees in Battersea Park in London on March 2.

(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

Posing with pets

People take snapshots with their dogs in front of cherry blossoms along the Meguro River in Tokyo on March 29.

(Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

A visitor hoists his dog up onto a cherry tree for a photo at the National Mall area in Washington, D.C., on March 25, where the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom a few days earlier.

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A cat sits atop the owner's backpack as they take in the cherry blossoms in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province on March 13.

(AFP/Getty Images)

A couple takes selfies with their pet as they visit the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin early on March 25 in Washington, D.C.

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Cherry trees from above

Blooming cherry trees are seen by drone in Vancouver on March 30.

(Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

In a photo taken by drone, a car passes on a road outside the Cherry Orchard at Alnwick Gardens, which has the largest collection of Taihaku trees, in Alnwick, Britain, on April 18.

(Lee Smith/Reuters)

Thailand has the earliest blooming cherry blossoms globally each year. Here, the Himalayan cherry blossoms at the Khun Wang Royal Agriculture Research Center, seen by drone on Jan. 14, bloom in northern Thailand.

(Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)