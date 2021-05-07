Tulips, daffodils and cherry blossoms on full display in Canada

Spring is in full bloom across Canada with tulips, daffodils and cherry blossoms on display.

Here's a selection of some of the best blooms that CBC photographers, video producers and others captured in recent days.

Tulips and daffodils

A dog walker passes the tulips, daffodils and other flowers at Kew Gardens in Toronto on Saturday.

(Showwei Chu/CBC)

A photographer works the scene at Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday.

(Andrew Lee/CBC)

More tulips in Ottawa on April 13.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Daffodils on Marie Victorin Boulevard in Sainte-Catherine, Que., on Tuesday.

(Jean-Claude Talania/Radio-Canada)

Wild bluebells

Bluebells bask in the sun at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on April 9.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Bluebells in Toronto on April 10.

(CBC)

Cherry blossoms take centre stage

Admirers photograph cherry blossoms at Kariya Park in Mississauga, Ont., on April 19.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Crowds flock to a residential street in east Vancouver to enjoy the large canopy of cherry blossoms during the Easter long weekend.

(Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Taking a stroll

Two women walk in Stanley Park near a cherry tree in Vancouver on April 12.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

A pedestrian walks past cherry trees at Kariya Park on April 19.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

A young man enjoys the cherry blossoms at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Earth Day in Toronto.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The City of Toronto fenced off the cherry trees in High Park to discourage people from gathering during the peak blooming period. Here, an officer patrols Cherry Lane on April 27.

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Taking a break

People catch up on a bench at Montreal's Botanical Garden on April 27.

(Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

Kids share some food in downtown Vancouver on April 6.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

People enjoy the sunset at Burnaby Mountain Park in Burnaby, B.C., on April 17.

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Bird's-eye view

A drone provides a bird's-eye view of the cherry blossoms at Toronto's High Park on April 27.

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)