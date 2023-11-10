IN PHOTOS: Highlights from the 101st Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Animals take centre stage at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair — dubbed by organizers as the world's largest indoor agricultural and equestrian event. Each year, the Toronto fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors with attractions that include the Royal Horse Show, livestock competitions and best foods.

Check out some of the highlights from this year's crowd pleaser, which runs until Sunday at Exhibition Place.

The art of horsemanship

A young rider brings her pony into a barn to be cleaned on opening day of the fair on Nov. 3.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Show horses get exercised in the practice ring on opening day of The Royal.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Colby Winther Konig, riding Big Ticket, competes in a show jumping event on Nov. 9.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Animals at work and play

A goat farmer during a quiet moment on opening day at Exhibition Place.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A sheep farmer pets a fellow exhibitor's animal ahead of a sheep show.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Visitors also have plenty of opportunity to interact with the animals.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Looking their best

A cattle farmer grooms a steer ahead of competition on opening day,

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A horseshoer takes a break next to his trailer.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A cow awaits pre-competition grooming.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Judging livestock

Fairgoers look at Melarry Fuel, a giant breeding sire from Melarry Farms in Rice, Minn., on Thursday.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Young cowhands prepare for judging on opening day.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A cowhand moves his heifer during judging at one of the livestock competitions.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)