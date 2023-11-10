Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada·Photos

IN PHOTOS: Highlights from the 101st Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Animals are centre stage at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, dubbed the world's largest indoor agricultural and equestrian event.

Annual agricultural fair runs until Sunday at Toronto's Exhibition Place

CBC News ·
Side profile of a horse in a stall lit by natural light from a window above it.
A horse gets hosed down in the horse shower on opening day of the 101st Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, at Exhibition Place, in Toronto, on Nov. 3. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Animals take centre stage at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair — dubbed by organizers as the world's largest indoor agricultural and equestrian event. Each year, the Toronto fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors with attractions that include the Royal Horse Show, livestock competitions and best foods.

Check out some of the highlights from this year's crowd pleaser, which runs until Sunday at Exhibition Place.

The art of horsemanship

A young rider brings her pony into a barn to be cleaned on opening day of the fair on Nov. 3.

A girl brings her horse into a barn where other horses are stationed to be cleaned, lit by natural light streaming through a large window.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Show horses get exercised in the practice ring on opening day of The Royal. 

A wide shot looking from one end of a practice ring as some show horses get exercised, with people watching in the stands.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Colby Winther Konig, riding Big Ticket, competes in a show jumping event on Nov. 9. 

A female competes with her horse in a show jumping event at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Animals at work and play

A goat farmer during a quiet moment on opening day at Exhibition Place.

A man leans at the corner of an open pen while a goat perches its head atop a metal bar.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A sheep farmer pets a fellow exhibitor's animal ahead of a sheep show.

A sheep farmer pets one of a fellow exhibitor's flock ahead of a sheep show that are in a open pen.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Visitors also have plenty of opportunity to interact with the animals. 

Fairgoers pet a sheep that are kept in a pen at Exhibition Place.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Looking their best 

A cattle farmer grooms a steer ahead of competition on opening day,

A man grooms with a shaver a brown steer at Exhibition Place in Toronto.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A horseshoer takes a break next to his trailer.

A horseshoer scrolls on his cellphone during a break, standing next to his trailer at Exhibition Place.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A cow awaits pre-competition grooming.

A cow awaits grooming before a competition on opening day of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Judging livestock

Fairgoers look at Melarry Fuel, a giant breeding sire from Melarry Farms in Rice, Minn., on Thursday.

Fairgoers look at Melarry Fuel, a giant breeding sire, at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Young cowhands prepare for judging on opening day.

Young girls stand next to their cow to be judged at a competition on opening day of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A cowhand moves his heifer during judging at one of the livestock competitions.

A cowhand moves his heifer during judging in a ring.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now