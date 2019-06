· Photos

Raptors fans were out in full force for Game 5 - from coast to coast

The Toronto Raptors wanted to nail down their first NBA championship as they hosted Game 5 of the finals against the Golden State Warriors. From coast to coast, fans were hoping for the best going into the game. But after a narrow loss, they'll have to wait for Game 6.

Fans across Canada got into the spirit as the Toronto Raptors took on the Golden State Warriors