Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Kids' vaccinations against COVID-19 underway in some parts of Canada | CBC Loaded
Kids' vaccinations against COVID-19 underway in some parts of Canada
Canada enters a new phase this week in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, as Pfizer shots become available to children ages five to 11.
Social Sharing
Children in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan first to get their doses
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 12:55 PM ET | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now