Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada

IN PHOTOS | Winter storm hits much of Ontario

A major winter storm is hitting much of southern and central Ontario, with Environment Canada warning of significant snowfall and possibly ice pellets or freezing rain in some areas later today.

Afternoon commute could be a slog as storm brings messy weather to province

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now