IN PHOTOS | Wildfires threatening Yellowknife, other N.W.T. communities

Thousands of N.W.T. residents have fled the 236 wildfires tearing through the northern boreal forest. And due to the wildfires, the territory has issued a state of emergency.

N.W.T. declares state of emergency same day wildfire 20 km from capital city

