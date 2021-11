· Photos

Diwali celebrations seen as a bright spot in Canada and abroad

Diwali is the renowned festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists in Canada and around the world. The festival is observed by gathering with family and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small clay oil lamps. The festivity is also marked by fireworks displays, often throughout the night.

Celebrations during renowned festival of lights continue this weekend