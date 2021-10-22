Skip to Main Content
Falling for fall: Explore Canada amid its autumnal colours

Fall is in full swing across Canada. Here's a selection of fall foliage that CBC photographers, video producers and others have captured in recent days.

Our staff photographers, videographers and others cover this free outdoor show

Autumn leaves at the University of Victoria on Vancouver Island on Monday. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC)

Beautiful B.C.

A couple and their dog walk along Royal Beach Park in Colwood, B.C., near Victoria on Oct. 16. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
A woman watches the action during the Head and Tail of the Gorge rowing event in Victoria on Oct. 16. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
Runners pass the Miracle Mile statue in Vancouver on Thursday. The statue by sculptor Jack Harman was inspired by two real men who ran the first mile 66 years ago in under four minutes. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Jericho Hill Grounds is pictured in Vancouver on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Sailboats, anchored in Burrard Inlet, are seen from Vancouver's Margaret Pigott Park on Monday. (Andrew Lee/CBC/Radio-Canada)

The North

A view of Iqaluit from a hilltop on Oct. 3. (David Gunn/CBC)
A close-up of Iqaluit on Oct. 2. (David Gunn/CBC)

Scenic Prairie provinces

Pyramid Mountain in Jasper, Alta., is seen on Sept. 28. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)
The Bow River pathway, which leads to downtown Calgary, is photographed on Oct. 2. (Sam Nar/CBC)
The Siksika First Nation community in Alberta is seen during the 'golden hour' on Sept. 27. (Leah Hennel/CBC)
Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan River and downtown-area bridges are captured by a drone camera on Sept. 23. (Cory Herperger/CBC/Radio-Canada)
Students make their way on campus at the University of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. (Don Somers/CBC)
A man sits near the cenotaph at Victoria Park in Regina on Sept. 25. (Alexander Quon/CBC)
Trees in their fall colours line the banks of the Red River in Winnipeg on Sept. 28. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)
A cyclist rides along a path at a Winnipeg-area park on Sept. 28. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

'Yours to discover': Ontario

Tews Falls in Hamilton is pictured on Thursday after a rainfall. The falls are on the same path as one of the city’s most well-known lookouts, Dundas Peak. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)
People walk by the Parliament buildings on a sunny fall day in October in Ottawa. (Christian Patry/CBC)
A woman crosses a downtown street in Toronto on Oct. 14. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Autumn colours begin to appear on the trees and bushes near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on Oct. 8. (Sam Nar/CBC)
A cyclist rides his bike on the Lower Don River Trail in Toronto on Thursday. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press)
A young man walks along the top of the Don River fish ladder in Toronto on Tuesday. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press)

Quebec: La belle province

A woman walks along the Richelieu River in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., on Oct. 15. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
A jogger is pictured from Ottawa as they make their way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que., on Oct. 12. The fall colours of Gatineau Park can be seen on the hills in the background. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Morning sunlight dapples the trees in Gatineau Park on Oct. 12 in Chelsea, Que. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Two people lie near a tree next to the Lachine Canal on a warm fall day in Montreal on Oct. 9. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Atlantic Canada

Pippy Park is pictured across Long Pond in St. John's on Thursday. (Mike Rossiter/CBC)
Another view of Pippy Park, popular with walkers, is seen on Thursday. (Mike Rossiter/CBC)
A view of Conne River, a First Nation reserve on the south coast of Newfoundland on Thursday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)
Fall colours surround the inlet of New London, P.E.I., as seen from a drone camera on Oct. 13. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)
This picture was taken on a hike through Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia on Oct. 12. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
