In some parts of Canada such as Ontario, the autumn colours have been particularly stunning, unlike in British Columbia, where the unseasonably hot conditions are contributing to muted colours.

Regardless of the location, CBC's photojournalists, video producers and others were there to capture the fall foliage across the country.

On the West Coast

A man walks at Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver on Wednesday, as dry, unseasonably warm weather across B.C. persists well into October.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

A cyclist rides along the seawall during the first signs of autumn in Vancouver on Oct. 3.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Across the Prairie provinces

The Calgary skyline is pictured from Nose Hill Park in early October.

(Rob Easton/CBC)

A boy plays at W.C. "Tubby" Bateman Park in Edmonton on the morning of Oct. 8.

(Kory Siegers/CBC)

White Butte Trails, a popular cross-country skiing spot east of Regina, is pictured on Oct. 7.

(Cory Herperger/CBC)

An aerial drone still of Batoche National Historic Site in Saskatchewan was taken on Sept. 23.

(Cory Herperger/CBC)

Lily the dog is seen during an outing with her owner (not pictured) in the community of Albert Beach, in cottage country north of Winnipeg, on Oct. 2.

(Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

In Ontario

A person walks a dog along the boardwalk beside Lake Ontario under changing leaves in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Oct. 12.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Toronto skyline is photographed behind a canopy of trees on Oct. 5.

(Alex Lupul/The Canadian Press)

An aerial still shows fall foliage in Hamilton's Waterdown community on Oct. 14.

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

People walk in Patterson Creek Park in Ottawa on Oct. 5.

(Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

A person skateboards amid the fall foliage in Ottawa on Oct. 11.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Doube's Trestle Bridge, part of the Trans Canada Trail in central Ontario, is bathed in early-morning light and surrounded by fall colours on Oct. 10.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

A fisherman sits in a kayak on Bass Lake, framed by fall colours.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

A cyclist bikes through Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont., on Sept. 14.

(Kate Bueckert/CBC)

WATCH | Fall splendour in London, Ont.: The colours of fall in London, Ont. Duration 0:36 A glimpse of the changing season along the Thames River at Kains Woods in west London, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2022.

In Quebec

A child climbs on a gourd stand at a market in Montreal on Oct. 8.

(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

People walk near Saint-Roch Catholic Church in Quebec City on Oct. 5.

(Guillaume Croteau-Langevin/Radio-Canada)

Fall colours are seen in Quebec's Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis municipality on Oct. 8.

(Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

In this photo taken using a drone, a church spire breaks up the symmetry of fall foliage in Chelsea, Que., on Oct. 11.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

In another still taken with a drone, a person walks along a pathway on Oct. 8 in Gatineau, Que.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Across the Atlantic provinces

Glowing autumn leaves surround Corner Brook Stream Trail in Corner Brook, N.L. — a popular rest area for university students out for a stroll on Oct. 13.

(Troy Turner/CBC)

Fishing vessels dock along the south side of the harbour in St. John's on Oct. 16.

(Mike Rossiter/CBC)

Mill Creek Nature Park in Riverview, N.B., is photographed on Oct. 9.

(Karin Reid-LeBlanc/CBC)

From the North

An aerial view of the community of Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., on Sept. 30.

(Travis Burke/CBC)