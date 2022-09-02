Enjoy the sights and sounds of fighter jets, helicopters and new planes as they take to the sky at air shows here and abroad.

In Canada and the U.S.

The Northern Stars fly over downtown Toronto on Friday. They're the new Canadian aerobatic team performing at the Canadian International Air Show at the CNE in Toronto this Labour Day weekend.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A CF-18 flies over Toronto in preparation for this weekend's air show.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform over Lake Michigan during the Chicago Air and Water Show on Aug. 21.

(Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

In Europe

The Royal Air Force Acrobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, perform at the Danish Air Show at Karup Airport in Denmark on June 19.

(Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images)

The Red Arrows sit on the tarmac before performing.

(Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitors watch as an Airbus A350 takes off at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, U.K., on July 19. Some 1,191 exhibitors from around the world showed off their newest developments.

(Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press)

People watch a TAI ATAK helicopter at the Farnborough air show.

(Matthew Childs/Reuters)

A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet takes part in a flying display at Farnborough.

(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

In Africa and the Middle East

People watch an aerobatic performance during the Kenya Defence Forces Museum Air Show Festival over the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park in Nairobi on May 28.

(Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

An aerobatic team uses military helicopters as they participate in the air show, in conjunction with the Aero Club at the Uhuru Gardens.

(Monicah Mwangi/Reuters)

Ultralight trike hang-gliders fly during the Pyramids Air Show 2022, heading toward the Great Pyramid of Khufu (right) and the Pyramid of Khafre at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 3.

(Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images)

The Egyptian Air Force aerobatic team, known as the Silver Stars, fly their K-8E Karakorum planes during a performance at the Pyramids Air Show.

(Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images)

Parachutists drop during the Pyramids Air Show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis.

(Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images)

Egyptian Air Force Hel Gazelle helicopters fly near the Pyramid of Menkaure (left), the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Great Pyramid of Khufu at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis near Cairo.

(Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images)

In Asia

The Turkish Air Force aerobatics team, the Turkish Stars, create the star and crescent of the Turkish national flag during the opening ceremonies of the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest Azerbaijan, at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 27.

(AFP/Getty Images)

The Bayraktar TB2 drone, manufactured by Turkish company Baykar, sits on display during the Teknofest Azerbaijan opening ceremonies.

(AFP/Getty Images)

The Jupiter Aerobatic Team of the Indonesian Air Force performs during an air show in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 22.

(Devi Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

