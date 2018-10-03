PETA encouraging Windsorites to take 'bird off the table' during Thanksgiving

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has installed a billboard in Windsor to encourage people to stop eating turkey on Thanksgiving.

The sign is posted on Huron Church between Kenora Street and Malden Road and features a picture of a turkey with a message that says "I am me, not meat. See the individual. Go vegan" scrolled beside.

"We are putting this billboard up during the holiday because Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and kindness and we urge people to not celebrate with a decomposing corpse of a tortured bird as a centrepiece," said Amber Canavan, a senior campaigner for PETA.

A vegan Thanksgiving table. (Submitted by Tracey Leigh)

A press release the organization sent out also mentioned city council's approval for grants of a multimillion-dollar turkey-packaging plant on Mercer Street.

Canavan said the organization has put billboards up around a number of cities in Canada and the United States and felt it was time to bring one to Windsor.

She said the organization previous did an "interesting" demonstration where someone sat on what looked like a cutting board acting like a turkey.

When asked about the effectiveness of the billboard Canavan said the organization is "seeing an explosion in interest in eating vegan foods."

"Every time we place one of these billboards we hear from people who are interested in taking the bird off the table and replacing it with one of the great vegan roasts that are out there," she said.

The billboard will be up throughout all of October.