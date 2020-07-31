Health officials have tracked a salmonella outbreak in Canada reported earlier this week to red onions imported from the United States.

According to a release from the Public Health Agency of Canada, there have been 55 additional illnesses in Canada since the outbreak was first announced for a total of 114 cases of salmonella across five provinces.

Sixteen people have been hospitalized. No one has died.

People in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are being asked to not eat any red onions imported to Canada from the U.S., including food products containing red onions, until more is known about the outbreak.

Health officials are urging retailers and restaurants in these provinces to not to use, sell or serve red onions imported from the U.S.

A resident of P.E.I. also became sick, but this was after travelling to Alberta.

Those who have become ill consumed the red onions in homes, restaurants and long-term care residences.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for red onions imported to Canada by Sysco. Red onions grown in Canada are not involved in this recall.