CBC P.E.I. journalist charged with alleged publication ban breach

The RCMP has charged a CBC News journalist in P.E.I. with disobeying a court order, after an investigation into an alleged breach of a publication ban.

The investigation related to the publication of a "news article," the P.E.I. RCMP said in a news release Wednesday, but did not specify where it was published, or in what form.

The RCMP identified Jesara Sinclair as the person facing the charge, which has not been proven in court. Sinclair is a CBC journalist.

According to the news release, the article was published on Nov. 8, which prompted a complaint. The subsequent investigation began on Nov. 14.

RCMP Const. Gavin Moore, a media relations officer, declined to identify the news outlet involved — citing concerns that the release of the information could prompt people to seek out the article.

Both Sinclair and Victoria Goodfellow Nicholls, the managing editor of both CBC New Brunswick and CBC P.E.I., directed inquiries to Chuck Thompson, the CBC's head of public affairs.

In a response to emailed questions, Thompson said CBC's comment would be limited until it received more information about the charge.

"CBC News strives to comply with all publication bans ordered by Canadian courts; more specifically, it's important to note here that CBC News did not name or show the face of any complainant in this case," he said.

Editor's Note: This story was written by a reporter in Toronto to ensure editorial distance from the newsroom involved in the case.