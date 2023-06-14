The woman making 1,000 sticky rice dumplings to mark the Dragon Boat Festival

It's a tradition for Yan Song to make 1,000 zongzi every year for the Dragon Boat Festival. This year, she hasn't been able to recruit staff at her shop to help her wrap them all, but she's determined to do it herself.

It takes two days of rinsing, soaking, slow-cooking and wrapping, just to make one batch of zongzi. That doesn't deter Yan Song, who for the past 23 years has made 1,000 of the sticky rice dumplings to mark this time of the lunar year.

Normally the dumpling shop owner has help, but a labour crunch this year means she hasn't found anyone who knows how to do the difficult wrapping of the rice in leaves.

So she's tying all 1,000 dumplings together by herself.

"Every generation of my family has made zongzi every year," said Song, explaining why she's determined to keep up the tradition.

Few people have the skills to wrap the zongzi, so Song is doing that part all by herself this year. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Honing the craft over 3 decades

While she grew up eating the festive dish, Song only learned how to make zongzi as an adult when she started working at a food factory in China.

After moving to Canada in 2000, Song wanted to preserve the flavour she remembered.

"I missed the taste of zongzi and my hometown, so I decided to make them myself at home. And then I started to make zongzi at my shop every year," said Song, who sells them at Yen Fung Ding Dumpling Shoppe in Ottawa's Chinatown area.

Different regions in China have their own flavours of zongzi. Here, Song has plated up some southern-style zongzi with savoury ingredients like mung beans and pork. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Zongzi is a traditional Chinese dish made of glutinous rice stuffed with different fillings, wrapped in leaves from a bamboo or loquat tree, and slowly boiled or steamed until tender.

Traditionally, they are thrown into the river during Duanwu — or the Dragon Boat Festival — which is held on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar.

That falls on June 22 this year and Song has spent hundreds of hours in the kitchen leading up to the big day.

Song says it's important to layer the zongzi fillings in a particular order, and be careful not to overfill the leaves, too. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

It's a lengthy recipe that takes more than two days. Song said her friends pitch in to help with simple tasks, like the chopping and washing, but they can only do so much.

"Zongzi is a special cuisine that requires skilled work," she said, explaining why she hand-wraps every dumpling for customers who come to her shop because it is one of the only destinations in Ottawa selling the festive treat.

All that wrapping may sound laborious, but after decades of practice Song says she can piece one together in less than a minute.

Large crowds gather in Hong Kong to watch river races marking the annual Duanwu or Dragon Boat Festival. (Bobby Yip/Reuters)

People come together over freshly made zongzi at a national park in Pu'er, Yunnan province to celebrate the Duanwu. (Wong Campion/Reuters)

'He's a hero'

While Song says while zongzi can bring joy in every bite, the dish's association with the Duanwu Festival actually comes from a moment of sorrow. It traces back some 2,300 years to a poet named Qu Yuan.

"He's a patriot in Chinese history and he drowned himself in a river," Song said.

According to the story, the townspeople jumped into boats to try to save him but they were unsuccessful, so they looked to dumplings to help.

People rowed to the centre of the river, where Yuan's body was believed to be, with a boat full of zongzi.

"People threw rice dumplings into the river to feed the fish so they wouldn't eat Qu Yuan's body."

And with that, the tradition of eating zongzi and dragon boat racing was born.

Painting of the ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan by the late Ming era painter Chen Hongshou (1598-1652). Qu Yuan drowned himself in 277 B.C. on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month to protest the corrupt government of his time. (Chen Hongshou/Wikimedia Commons)

For Song, the Duanwu Festival and its traditional taste is about bringing family and friends together.

"Zongzi is a festival food … everyone is having a great time while being together, enjoying zongzi together."