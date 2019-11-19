Zip line to cross Ottawa River
A new tourist attraction coming to the capital region is promising to give the paying public a unique view of the Ottawa River.
Branding and marketing agency Orkestra says a new interprovincial zip line is expected to be up and running by next summer.
According to a source close to the project, the zip line will connect portions of the Zibi development in both provinces.
Orkestra initially confirmed the project to Radio-Canada, but the company's vice-president, Alex Van Dieren, declined further comment.
A news conference has been scheduled for Dec. 5, and the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau have been invited to attend.
with files from Yasmine Mehdi
