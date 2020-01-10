1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Britannia apartment fire

Someone was found dead in a burning apartment building west of central Ottawa early Friday morning.

Ottawa police and firefighters said they were called at about 2:50 a.m. when alarms were triggered at a low-rise building on Zephyr Avenue on the eastern border of Britannia Park.

911 calls followed reporting heavy smoke.

When firefighters arrived and got into the unit they said in a news release they found one person without vital signs.

Police said they were later confirmed dead. Their age and gender have not been released.

A man in his early 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his respiratory system. He arrived in stable condition.

Two other people in their 40s were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said it was contained to a single unit.