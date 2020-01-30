Driver found guilty of 1st-degree murder in fatal Arnprior crash

The driver charged with first-degree after he plowed a stolen pickup truck into a woman's car in Arnprior, Ont., has been found guilty.

Zachary Wittke, 22, will receive an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. A jury delivered the verdict in Ottawa on Thursday.

Wittke was arrested in September 2017 after the stolen pickup truck he was driving smashed into Sheila Welsh's vehicle as she pulled out of the driveway of her Daniel Street S. home.

Welsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred after Ontario Provincial Police were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle involved in a collision in Renfrew, Ont.

Officers searching for the stolen vehicle spotted it travelling east on Highway 17 near Calabogie Road. A police chase ensued until the suspect vehicle collided with at least two other vehicles the residential street, the province's Special Investigations Unit said at the time.