Ottawa man charged with killing 2 teens in Pembroke

Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, 21, was arrested Tuesday and faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, 21, was arrested Tuesday without incident

A police vehicle is parked on a residential street, with an orange barrier in the foreground.
Ontario Provincial Police investigate a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont., on May 22, 2023. On Wednesday they announced charges against 21-year-old Zacharie Robert Lamoureux of Ottawa. (Camille Kasisi-Monet/Radio-Canada)

An Ottawa man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing a pair of 16-year-olds last week in Pembroke, Ont.

Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, 21, was arrested without incident Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police Det. Const. Jennifer Patton said Wednesday.

Lamoureux was also charged with one count of attempting to commit murder using a firearm, Patton said.

Officers were called to a Mackay Street apartment building just before 3 a.m. on May 22, where they found two people with critical injuries.

Both were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Not long after, police found the body of a third person near the initial scene.

Four days later, OPP identified the two people who died as Noah Annis and Alando Davidson, a pair of 16-year-olds from Mississauga. Both had been shot, police said.

The third person who'd been injured was also a 16-year-old from Mississauga, police said. 

"I would like to send my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," Patton said. "We know this has been a shock, not only to the victims' families but to everyone in Pembroke."

Lamoureux appeared in Pembroke court Wednesday and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on June 21.

The killings happened the same long weekend that 41-year-old Jonathan Logan was shot and killed in Renfrew, Ont., roughly 60 kilometres away.

No arrest has been announced in that case.

With files from Trevor Pritchard

