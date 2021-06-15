Man arrested for 2016 killing in western Quebec

Quebec provincial police have arrested a 59-year-old man for the killing of Yves Cyr five years ago.

Cyr's body was found near the Gatineau River in Cantley, Que., in June 2016 more than six months after he disappeared.

Sgt. Marc Tessier from Sûreté du Québec said the suspect is from Val-des-Monts, Que., a municipality north of Gatineau.

He will be officially charged once he appears in court. Tessier said investigators haven't ruled out the possibility there is another suspect.

Cyr, 41, was last seen in a Gatineau industrial park near Airport Boulevard on Dec. 7, 2015 shortly after leaving work.

His red pickup truck was found in a McDonald's parking lot that same night, but it took more than half a year before police found Cyr's body.