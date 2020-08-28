Backyard Shakespeare play shut down by bylaw complaint

A backyard youth theatre production of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors in Old Ottawa South has been cancelled because of a bylaw complaint.

Director Cynthia Sugars said the troupe learned of the complaint, which she thinks came from a neighbour, on Thursday.

The show, put on by The Company of Adventurers, was set to open before a small audience on Sunday and run until Sept. 20. Sugars said the audience would mostly be friends, family and neighbours.

"It's a fairly small enterprise. As you can see, it's our backyard, really," she said. "So it's not like we have, you know, all of Ottawa coming to the shows."

The company, overseen by Sugars and her husband Paul Keen, has been staging shows in the same backyard for 10 years. Each year they pick a different charity to raise money for. This year it was the Ottawa Food Bank. Admission is free, but a hat is passed after the show to collect donations.

Despite the fact that the company charges no admission fee, the City of Ottawa said in a statement that the show contravenes city zoning and noise bylaws. The city said it received a complaint on Aug. 26 about the production and issued a warning that the show would not be allowed to go on.

Sugars said this isn't the first time they've received a bylaw complaint. It happened last year as well, but she said bylaw officers allowed the show to go on. Not so this year.

Cynthia Sugars, far left, directs the actors in a scene from William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. The show was supposed to open on Sunday but a bylaw complaint has shut it down. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

COVID-19 not a factor

The city said the complaint was not specifically tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said any outdoor gathering would still have to adhere to physical distancing rules.

Sugars said this is the first year the company has reserved seats in order to control audience numbers.

"We're limiting it to 20 people per show so that we can ... put family groups together," Sugars said. Family groups were kept two metres apart from one another, she said.

Sugars and Keen have also adapted the script to address the current pandemic.

"The town in the original Shakespeare version has put a lock down on its borders because it's in a trade war," said Sugars. "So we thought, all right, why don't we work this into COVID-19?"

All the actors wear masks on stage, and there are public health signs incorporated into the set, as well as jokes about physical distancing and handwashing.

During the first scene, actors placed public health flyers around the set. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Bright light of the summer

Actor Abbey Sugars-Keen, one of Sugars and Keen's daughters, said at first she couldn't quite believe this year's show was being cancelled.

"When you put so much time and effort and love into something, it's quite heartbreaking to have it suddenly stopped," she said.

Her mother said it's a real neighbourhood affair, and she's often stopped on the street and asked about the shows.

Sugars wants to find an alternative venue, but says the group can't afford to rent a theatre. Still, she's hopeful the actors' work this summer won't have been in vain.

"The one kind of bright light in their summer was working on this show. And to have this shut down on them, I think, is really, really devastating," Sugars said.