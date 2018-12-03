Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Kingston, Ont.

A 16-year-old girl from Amherstview, Ont., was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Kingston, Ont., Friday night.

Kingston police responded to the crash on Coronation Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. The front of the vehicle was extensively damaged after it crashed into a limestone rock cut, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, and the girl were rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the boy was conscious and able to talk to first responders at the scene. The girl was unresponsive and had to be extracted from the vehicle, police said.

She died in hospital due to her injuries.

Kingston police's traffic unit is investigating.