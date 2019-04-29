Meet Ottawa's climate change poster child

Since climate change protestors wreaked havoc in London this month, the movement has spread to other cities around the world.

The poster child of the Extinction Rebellion is 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, an environmental activist since the age of nine.

Now, Thunberg has inspired a different kind of poster child in 10-year-old Amelia Farley, who decided to put up homemade posters drawing attention to climate change in her Hintonburg neighbourhood.

CBC asked Amelia for her thoughts about the role young activists can play when it comes to climate change. Her answers have been edited for style and clarity.

Amelia Farely said the key to an eye-catching poster is colour. (Haneen Al-Hassoun/CBC)

So, you've been learning about climate change at school. What are you worried about when you get older?

I am worried that no one will listen to all these things that people are saying, and it won't be reversed. Then the next few generations won't have a very nice life. It'll get hotter and hotter. Also, the animals in the Arctic haven't done anything. They shouldn't become extinct just because of us.

Why do you think kids should care about climate change?

Because our generation is going to be affected, not the adults'. Most adults don't care because they will say, "Oh well, it's not going to affect me because I'll probably be dead by then," but it will affect us. A lot people just don't think about it and they aren't thinking about the kids who will grow up never being able to learn how to skate because you won't be able to skate. Skiing and snowboarding will also be harder, and I don't want this to happen. I don't want to grow up and it keeps getting hotter and hotter.

Amelia Farely's posters have attracted the attention of a few people who posted pictures of them online. (Haneen Al-Hassoun/CBC)

This week, the City of Ottawa declared a climate change emergency for the city, and one of the things the councillor said is that they heard from a lot of young people about how important this is to them. What does that make you think about the power young people have to change things?

It depends. I think people listen to young people more because they attract more attention. Let's say a grown-up had a lemonade stand and a kid had a lemonade stand, the kid would probably put a lot of effort to make it colourful and make nice signs while the adult would just print it out. That's why kids will attract more attention.

Amelia Farely had some help from her brother, left, and a friend to find strategic locations for her posters. (Supplied by Beth Farley)

What made you decide to make posters and put them up?

Well, my teacher was showing us a lot about climate change recently and we watched a few videos about Greta Thunberg, and it really inspired me. I realized we don't have much time, and there's all these reports that grown-ups are doing and stuff like that. But I think posters made by kids and not typed up or anything will really catch our attention.

Amelia Farley is working on new posters to replace some that have been ruined by rain. (Haneen Al-Hassoun/CBC)

You had a poster telling people to get out of their cars. What did you want people to see?

Well, my poster was basically saying that people don't need to stop using their car, because people say that but they aren't going to do it. So I knew that already and I decided to try and find a different solution. One of the strategies I came up with is that basically you could drive most of the way and then park and walk the rest. A lot of people don't do that.

My dad looked at my poster and said, "That's a good idea." He loves biking, but his work is in Kanata and it's too far. So he decided he'd drive halfway, and then bike the rest.

You've been making posters with different messages on them. What is the main thing you want people to take away from it?

I want them to think that kids shouldn't be having to fight for their future. You shouldn't have to suddenly realize something so crazy just after seeing the poster. And I want them to think, "Well, I should have thought of that" later, and decide to change now.