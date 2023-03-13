Former domestic violence cop who threatened to kill ex admits it was discreditable conduct

Warning: This story contains details about intimate partner violence.

An Ottawa police officer who worked in the intimate partner violence unit for four years, and later threatened to kill his ex and wielded a knife in a domestic dispute in 2020, has admitted his conduct brought discredit to the force.

Const. Yourik Brisebois, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act last week.

He was found guilty in March of uttering a threat to cause death and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an offence.

Hearing officer Supt. Chris Rheaume accepted the guilty plea and on Wednesday during a hearing continuation he said he would take about a month to decide on the penalty.

The police prosecutor and Brisebois's representative jointly proposed a two-year demotion would be appropriate.

At the officer's disciplinary hearing, Ottawa police lawyer and prosecutor Vanessa Stewart said the community "would be shocked to find out" Brisebois used to work for the intimate partner violence unit, and that he used the knowledge he gained there "to, as he described, skate the line" with his ex, who also works for the police service.

Her identity is shielded by a routine publication ban on the names of victims.

'Used that position' in his threats

"He was comfortable in using that position as part of his threats of violence to [her], and instead of using his knowledge to help [her] or to help himself get out of that relationship, he used it to inflict harm. That is significantly aggravating," Stewart told hearing officer Rheaume.

The public expects the police to … protect victims of intimate partner violence, not to be the perpetrators. - Vanessa Stewart, Ottawa police lawyer and prosecutor

She referred to Brisebois's criminal trial testimony, in which the officer said he "used to skate the line a lot of time for dramatic factors, but I know … not to cross it.

"I've never crossed the line into the criminal world, but if you want to say that I skated, that I was close to it, I can accept that. But I've never crossed that line or did anything to make her afraid," Brisebois testified.

The internal police disciplinary charges were laid in late July, several months after Brisebois was found guilty in criminal court.

What happened

The domestic dispute occurred on July 24, 2020, when Brisebois came up from their basement as his ex was making dinner for herself. They had recently broken up but were still living together.

She thought he may have taken a cannabis gummy or alcohol, and an argument began when Brisebois noticed she was nervous and confronted her about it, Stewart told the police disciplinary tribunal.

"In a rage," Brisebois picked up a large kitchen knife, walked toward his ex and moved the knife up and down as he yelled at her, Stewart said, repeating the findings of the judge in the criminal case.

If you make her feel uncomfortable, I'll f--king kill you. - Const. Yourik Brisebois

At one point he stabbed or struck a hard countertop, bending the tip of the knife. He also slammed the knife on the counter, and swiped it into the sink along with a cutting board and vegetables.

Brisebois noted someone was coming over that weekend and warned his ex not to make that guest feel uncomfortable, Stewart said.

"If you make her feel uncomfortable, I'll f--king kill you," Brisebois told his ex.

He repeated the words "f--king kill you" twice more, Stewart said, and then told her he would record himself saying it on his phone for the victim to present to "partner" — a reference to the partner assault (the former name of the intimate partner violence unit).

An Ottawa police cruiser parked outside the Ottawa courthouse in August 2023. Const. Brisebois was suspended after the criminal charges were laid, but he was brought back to work more than a year before he was found guilty. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Returned to duty before guilty finding

Days later, after Brisebois had threatened to harm himself and his ex hadn't heard from him, she called his staff sergeant out of concern for his safety and hers. Later that day she reported everything to officers, Stewart said.

Brisebois was taken to hospital to see a psychiatrist. The officer was arrested the following day after police found the bent knife at the home.

He was suspended with pay for a year and a half, from August 2020 to February 2022, according to police. (Suspensions without pay are not permitted by Ontario law until after an officer has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment.)

Brisebois was then brought back to work more than a year before he was found guilty and sentenced.

He was given administrative duties at first and was later assigned to active duty, according to his union, the Ottawa Police Association.

Defence questioned personal space restriction

The judge gave Brisebois a conditional discharge, meaning he'll have no criminal record if he abides by a three-year probation order.

That includes only possessing and using a weapon as required and directed by police during work hours, as well as staying 500 metres away from anywhere he knows his ex could be, including the Ottawa police station where she works.

During sentencing, Brisebois's defence lawyer Sean May questioned the 500-metre restriction. He asked for an exception "in accordance with a safety plan that might be instituted by the police service" if Brisebois and his ex needed to be in the same building, according to a transcript of the proceeding.

His last promises, to kill me, constantly linger. …He wanted me afraid, and I am. - Brisebois' ex, in her victim impact statement

Ontario Court Justice Janet O'Brien declined, saying an important consideration in her sentence "was knowing that [the victim] would not have to worry about running into Brisebois while she peacefully carried out her duties as to her employer."

The judge also said Brisebois can apply to vary his probation if something changes.

Victim had 'lost faith' in police unit

Only now are the details of the threat and Brisebois's connection to the intimate partner violence unit being reported, but the case had already been "widely reported," prosecutor Stewart told the disciplinary hearing officer.

It's had a "serious negative impact" on the reputation and image of police in Ottawa and beyond, and has harmed public trust, she said — people experiencing domestic violence might be less inclined to call police for help.

"The public expects the police to respond appropriately and to protect victims of intimate partner violence, not to be the perpetrators," Stewart said.

The prosecutor also noted the Ottawa Police Service has declared publicly it takes the fight against domestic violence seriously — including in a news release in March, just days before Brisebois was found guilty of domestic violence in court.

In her reasons for finding Brisebois guilty, Justice O'Brien said his work for the partner assault unit was part of the reason the victim didn't go to police right away.

"She had lost faith in how police treated such matters. [She] did not believe she would be supported," and worried Brisebois would retaliate, the judge said.

In the victim impact statement Brisebois's ex prepared for his criminal trial, she wrote she's "extremely concerned" with her personal safety, especially at the police service where they both work.

"His last promises, to kill me, constantly linger. He has shown me, repeatedly, that he knows the threshold of criminal behaviour yet still managed to intimidate, control and manipulate me — and he will once again have the means. The way I feel today is a direct result of his intent. He wanted me afraid, and I am," she wrote.

'No reason to believe' officer is no longer useful

Brisebois has worked for Ottawa police since 2009 and had no prior record of discipline. He received two awards for his service with Toronto police in 2004 and 2008, Stewart told the tribunal, and two letters of commendation in Ottawa in 2010.

Since being criminally charged he has sought counselling, taken a course on alcohol and other drugs, and has the support of his family and superiors at work.

The officer pleaded not guilty in court, necessitating a trial. For the internal disciplinary matter that followed, he showed "substantial remorse and regret" from the beginning, Stewart said. Brisebois spared the force the cost of a lengthy hearing — and his ex from having to testify again — by pleading guilty.

Stewart told the hearing officer that an appropriate penalty for behaviour like Brisebois's could range anywhere from a 14-month demotion to dismissal from the force.

While Brisebois's actions were "intentional and misguided, she added "with the proper support, there is no reason to believe that he is no longer useful as a police officer."

His family will be negatively affected and it may hinder his ability to testify in court in cases he's involved in. Brisebois will also suffer financially, Stewart said.

The base pay for a first-class Ottawa police constable is about $108,000, and the base pay for a second-class constable is about $95,000. Yourik stands to lose about $13,000 per year.

'Will continue to be a positive role model'

Mike Lamothe, an Ottawa police union labour relations officer who represented Brisebois at the disciplinary hearing, read several letters written by Brisebois's superiors and colleagues, describing him as "astute and knowledgeable," an "excellent investigator" and "asset to any section [of the police service]," "respectful and empathetic," "quiet and confident," trustworthy and more.

Stewart, in reply, pointed out the letters were written in 2020 and 2021, before he was found guilty in court and before the internal police disciplinary charges were laid.

She also called the letters aggravating as well as mitigating. One sergeant wrote that Brisebois was "able to easily diffuse situations" in which emotions were running high, but Stewart said his behaviour in the domestic dispute proved the opposite.

Stewart called the letters "of little use to the tribunal" considering when they were written and the "conflicting observations of the chain of command" with the officer's behaviour.

Lamothe said Brisebois wanted to apologize to the tribunal, "accepts full responsibility, and will continue to be a positive role model for the [police service]."

He said neither he nor Brisebois would comment.

Matthew Cox, president of the Ottawa Police Association, said in an email Wednesday that the union "does not condone this behaviour and is pleased" Brisebois pleaded guilty. Cox also said the constable and his family "would like to move forward from this one incident."

Support is available for those affected by intimate partner violence. You can find support services and local resources in Canada by visiting this website. If your situation is urgent, call 911.