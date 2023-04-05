An Ottawa police officer who threatened to kill his ex and wielded a knife in a 2020 domestic dispute has been demoted for two years, and some who work to support victims of violence against women say they're disappointed but not surprised.

Community groups are still hoping to go over the safety plan in place for the victim — who also works for the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) — and discuss whether there's been any review of cases that the disciplined officer, Const. Yourik Brisebois, worked on.

Before he committed the domestic offences, Brisebois worked on domestic cases for four years as a member of the intimate partner violence unit.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty in October to two counts of discreditable conduct laid by his force under the Police Services Act. He was previously found guilty of criminal charges and given a conditional sentence, meaning he'll have no criminal record if he abides by the terms of a three-year probation order.

During his internal disciplinary hearing, OPS prosecutors said an appropriate penalty could range anywhere from a 14-month demotion to dismissal from the force.

In the end, the prosecution and defence agreed Brisebois should be demoted for two years, from first-class constable to second-class constable.

In a decision released Dec. 11, disciplinary hearing officer Supt. Chris Rheaume agreed with that joint submission and sentenced Brisebois to the demotion, meaning he stands to lose about $26,000 in salary.

Rheaume wrote that he saw "no argument or sound reason to vary from the penalty agreed to by the parties."

Keri Lewis, executive director of Interval House, says the Ottawa Police Service needs to do better at holding its officers accountable for violence within its ranks. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

Advocacy groups had called for dismissal

Earlier this fall, more than a dozen women's advocacy groups disagreed with the submission and signed a public letter in late October, calling for Brisebois to be dismissed from the force.

His continued employment "erodes public trust, endangers victims, particularly the victim of his crimes, and sends a disheartening message to our community," the letter read.

It also called on the force to make cases involving Brisebois available for review, and for the city to redirect resources from policing to community-based supports and services.

The Ottawa women's shelter Interval House was one of the organizations that signed the letter. Keri Lewis, its executive director, said Tuesday that the demotion was disappointing but not surprising.

Police officers should be held to a higher standard than average citizens, considering that they can make decisions in cases of abuse happening in the community, Lewis said.

The demotion "sends a really strong message to survivors" that Ottawa police don't take partner violence seriously, she added.

My message [to police] is just, do better, and let us help with that. - Keri Lewis, Interval House executive director

Community groups tried to get a meeting with Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs about Brisebois's case this fall. They couldn't find a time that worked for everyone, and now they're looking at possible dates in January.

"We look forward to talking more about this and figuring out what better looks like and how we can get to that place," Lewis said.

"It's been decades of just generally not responding well to cases of intimate partner violence, having very low charge rates ... and not dealing particularly well with violence within their ranks. So my message is just, do better, and let us help with that."

Brisebois, the OPS and the chief's office did not respond to requests for comment this week.

The union representing officers, the Ottawa Police Association, said in an email that Brisebois takes responsibility for his actions and wants to move on.