Ottawa cop who threatened to kill woman faces discreditable conduct charges

An Ottawa police officer convicted of threatening to kill a woman during a 2020 domestic dispute, while in possession of a kitchen knife, is now facing two counts of discreditable conduct laid by his force.

Const. Yourick Brisebois was served notice of the Police Services Act charges in late July and made his first disciplinary hearing appearance on Sept. 19.

His next appearance is scheduled for October.

Brisebois remains on active duty, police said in an email on Friday. The force said it won't comment further, citing the ongoing disciplinary matter.

On March 23, Brisebois was convicted in the Ontario Court of Justice of knowingly uttering a threat to cause death to a woman and possessing a kitchen knife for the purpose of committing an offence. He had pleaded not guilty.

On May 4, Justice Janet O'Brien gave Brisebois a conditional discharge, meaning he'll have no criminal record if he abides by the terms of a three-year probation order.

He must not contact the victim, nor possess any weapons except those required for policing and only during work hours, and must attend and actively participate in any programs he was ordered to complete, among other conditions. Brisebois was also ordered to pay two victim surcharge fines totalling $200.

Ottawa police now allege Brisebois acted disorderly, or likely to bring discredit to the force's reputation, because he was found guilty of two criminal charges.

The Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street. The force alleges Brisebois acted disorderly, or in a manner likely to bring discredit to the police service's reputation. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Brought back to work before criminal conviction

The domestic crimes happened in late July of 2020, and Brisebois was arrested 12 days later.

He was suspended with pay for 18 months, from August 2020 to February 2022, according to Ottawa police. Suspensions without pay are not permitted by the Police Services Act until after an officer has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment.

The act also gives police chiefs and police oversight boards the power to revoke suspensions as deemed appropriate, before any charges are dealt with in court.

Brisebois was brought back to work more than a year before he was found guilty and sentenced.

He was given administrative duties upon his return, the police force said earlier this year, and was later assigned to active duty, according to Matthew Cox, president of the Ottawa Police Association (the union representing Ottawa police officers and civilians).

CBC has reached out to Brisebois, but did not immediately receive a response.

In 2020, Brisebois earned about $117,000, which lowered to about $114,000 in 2021, and in 2022 he earned about $127,000, according to Ontario's sunshine list, which names public sector employees paid more than $100,000 in any given year.