Wondering about your rights under COVID-19?

It's one of the big questions of this pandemic: What am I allowed to do under COVID-19, and what's no longer permitted?

If you have questions about your rights during the pandemic, CBC Ottawa wants to hear from you.

Every Wednesday, we're hosting a new series where we ask an expert to address your questions about the impact of this virus on your life — from finances, to psychology, to health.

Last week, you shared your stories of the mental health toll of the virus. This Wednesday, we'll focus on your rights during this time.

Maybe you have property across the river and want to know what the law says, when it comes to crossing borders?

Maybe you're hearing about fines given out for people stopping in the parks, and wondering what's permitted in public areas?

Maybe you're considering whether to wear a mask, and wondering whether stores can force customers to wear one?

Civil liberties lawyer Paul Champ will be on hand Wednesday, May 6 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. to answer your questions on your rights during COVID-19. (CBC)

Maybe you're looking ahead to a vaccine, and wondering if it will be mandatory?

Maybe you are wondering about your rights, when it comes to police checks on the street?

We want to hear your stories and your concerns, especially as restrictions begin to loosen.

On May 6, civil liberties lawyer Paul Champ will be on hand to give advice on your rights during the pandemic, and what question he's hearing from clients about the situations they're navigating.

You can check it out on CBC Ottawa's website, on our Facebook page and on our Twitter feed. Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan will host the series live on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news.

