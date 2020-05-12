Q&A | How is your relationship faring during this pandemic?

If you're finding yourself bickering with your partner while quarantined, you're not alone.

Some psychologists say they're seeing more couples in distress seeking help with the stress of the pandemic lockdown.

Do you have questions about how best to get along and get through this — without splitting up?

CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A Wednesday morning to answer your questions about your relationship and COVID-19.

Got a question? Go to CBC Ottawa's Facebook page to ask couples therapist Sue Johnson. The Q&A is live, from 8:10-8:30 a.m.

Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan is hosting the series each week on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news each Wednesday. It's also live on our website, on Twitter and Facebook.