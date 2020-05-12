Q&A | How is your relationship faring during this pandemic?
If you’re finding yourself bickering with your partner while quarantined, you’re not alone. Psychologists say they’re seeing more couples in distress seeking help with the strain brought on by the pandemic. CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A to answer your questions about your relationship and COVID-19.
Live Q&A aims to help answer your questions about getting along with your partner
If you're finding yourself bickering with your partner while quarantined, you're not alone.
Some psychologists say they're seeing more couples in distress seeking help with the stress of the pandemic lockdown.
Do you have questions about how best to get along and get through this — without splitting up?
CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A Wednesday morning to answer your questions about your relationship and COVID-19.
Got a question? Go to CBC Ottawa's Facebook page to ask couples therapist Sue Johnson. The Q&A is live, from 8:10-8:30 a.m.
Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan is hosting the series each week on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news each Wednesday. It's also live on our website, on Twitter and Facebook.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.