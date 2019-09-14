Scenes from Ottawa's 1st LRT rides

The early reviews are in: Ottawans are pretty enthusiastic about the arrival of light rail.

Instead of cranky posts about long waits for missing buses, transit Twitter lit up Saturday afternoon with photos and videos from OC Transpo users taking their first rides on the Confederation Line.

Here are just a few of the scenes LRT riders shared today on social media. Bask in the glow now, because it might be a different story on back-to-work Monday.

Riders were pretty excited along the 13-stop line.

Especially members of city council.

Lots of folks shot video.

Most riders disembarked happy.