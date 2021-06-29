Young Asian-Canadians reconnect with home through their stomachs

Growing up, Shintaro Tsukamoto hated Fuji apples. But whenever he was watching TV or just sitting around, his dad would bring them to him — peeled, sliced and without saying a word.

"There's always been a language barrier between me and my dad," said Tsukamoto, whose family moved from Japan to Canada in 1999. He says he only learned bits and pieces of Japanese, growing up in Toronto.

"And so food has always been another kind of love language."

During a recent weekend visit home, Tsukamoto watched as his dad prepared karaage (after being told he couldn’t step in the kitchen because he was the guest.) (Submitted by Shintaro Tsukamoto)

After moving to Ottawa for school, he says he missed home and its flavours.

Then the pandemic hit, and his visits to family were even more limited. Tsukamoto decided to learn to cook some of the dishes his dad had made for him, using added pandemic time to brush up on his culinary skills and even adding his own flare.

Now, he says he's made a name for himself as a chef in the family.

"Whenever I go back ... my little sister would ask me to cook for them," said Tsukamoto.

"It's really nice because it makes me feel welcomed back in my family home after not being there for so long."

His favourite dish to cook is karaage (pronounced KAH-rah-gay), which is Japanese fried chicken, and one of Tsukamoto's favourite childhood dishes.

Shintaro Tsukamoto holding up a Japanese folklore book that was gifted to him on his first Christmas, when his family still lived in Japan. He's reconnected with those roots through learning to cook his dad's dishes this year. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"It's not too difficult of a process," explains Tsukamoto.

The chicken soaks in a soy sauce marinade for 24 hours before being tossed in flour and cornstarch, then fried.

The outcome is a crispy piece of fried chicken with a caramelized inner layer — a favourite for his friends and family.

"I think food and cooking is really empowering and something that connects Asians from all over the place," he added.

Gigi Huang shows off two signature desserts from her childhood, fried taro balls and Taiwanese pineapple cake. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Taiwan's most popular dessert among Gigi Huang's memories

When Gigi Huang was a child, she only needed to walk down the street to get any food she wanted.

In Taiwan where she grew up, everything was so easily accessible her family rarely cooked. But when she came to Canada in 2012 she realized it was much more difficult to get those tasty flavours she remembered.

"You can't find any of these authentic things that you like and miss," says Huang, who would often travel to Taiwan pre-pandemic to sample them.

Six pineapples later, Huang’s outcome is a tasty pineapple cake that is about the size of your palm filled with a sweet-and-sour jam. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Missing that taste of home, she and her parents began learning Taiwanese recipes to see if they could replicate those foods, such as the intricate dish known as pineapple cake, which was considered a traditional staple for special occasions.

The jam itself takes six hours to make and requires six to eight pineapples, even for a small quantity of jam.

"It's definitely not my favourite thing to make," said Huang. "But it's very rewarding."

Gigi Huang always gifts her pastries in lovely packaging. This one she brought back to Canada from Taiwan. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

For Huang, baking is a way of staying in touch with Taiwan and connecting with her family in the present.

"My mom always tells me, 'oh, this is something that your grandmother always cooked for me,' and I think those stories really make it more special."

Huang and her mom also use this dish as a way to share their culture in Canada. This Lunar New Year, she and her mom packaged up dozens of pineapple cakes to hand out to friends and family.

"In Taiwanese pineapple means ong lai, which means to bring good luck. When we explain that to people [we hand the cakes to], they are more interested in learning about the Taiwanese culture," said Huang.

During a 2019 trip to Cambodia, Catherine Lim says she was excited to easily find foods rarely found in Ottawa's eateries. (Submitted by Catherine Lim)

In search of Cambodian cuisine: Catherine Lim's favourite soup

Growing up in Ottawa, Catherine Lim says she was frustrated there were no Cambodian restaurants. Her family is Chinese-Cambodian and she wanted to taste the flavours her parents grew up with, but didn't always have time to make at home.

When the pandemic started, Lim, 23, had just graduated from Carleton University. To save money, she decided to move back home with her parents, which offered the time and opportunity to learn more about her Cambodian roots through cooking.

"I have more time to learn different dishes ... and maybe jot down some measurements, since that's not usually something [my mom] does," says Lim.

Lim had always loved the traditional foods she had tasted as a child, even if she didn't know the story behind them.

Back in the fourth grade when Lim was asked what her favourite food was, she said that it was sour soup. But not knowing how to describe it at the time she called it a Chinese soup.

"I didn't even realize that it wasn't Chinese. It was Cambodian."

Salaw machu kroeung, one version of Cambodia’s popular sour soup made with lemongrass. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Known as salaw machu kroeung (pronounced SOL-law mah-CHOO KUH-rung), this soup is one of Cambodia's national dishes.

Tamarind powder creates the sour flavour alongside lemon, while tom yum flavouring makes it spicy.

Lim went back to Cambodia in 2019, and though she says salaw machu remains her favourite soup today, she was also able to explore other flavours she'd rarely eaten in Ottawa.

"It was just so cool to see that the foods that I love to eat were so readily available. Not just the sour soup ... but foods we don't usually eat as much because we don't have the same ingredients here.'"

Two years later, the pandemic has brought a welcomed opportunity for her and her parents to spend more quality time together.

"It's allowed us to connect further and we're always eating together now."