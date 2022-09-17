Ottawa police say they've charged an 18-year-old in connection with a triple stabbing Friday near the St. Laurent Shopping Centre that left another young man dead.

Mohamed Osman was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of breaching release conditions.

Osman was arrested overnight, police said in a Saturday afternoon media release.

One person died in the attack and another two were injured. Police identified the man who was killed as 19-year-old Marcus Maloney.

All three victims were taken to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital. Maloney was pronounced dead in hospital, said police.

Paramedics have said the other two victims are in serious but stable condition.

Call came in Friday afternoon

Police said they received a call for a stabbing at the Ottawa mall around 4:35 p.m. Friday.

Videos supplied to CBC News appear to show chaotic scenes of a group of young people fighting and dealing with injuries.

One video shot near a mall entrance to the St-Laurent LRT station shows what appears to be an altercation where a stabbing occurs.

The young people in the video can be seen punching each other outside a Dollarama. Blood is visible, and one voice shouts, "I'm dying."

Another submitted video shows young males sitting on the ground near the LRT station, one of whom is visibly pale and bloody. Voices can be heard saying that someone has died, and shouting "over here" to police.

The Dollarama is located at mall entrance to the St-Laurent LRT station where video of Friday's altercation was shot. Employees say teens frequently fight in the area. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)

Fights common, store manager says

Dave North told CBC News he witnessed the aftermath of the stabbing.

Two victims were in the bus terminal, North said, and he saw a "guy on the floor with a lot of blood on him."

North said he saw paramedics rush over and start giving that victim CPR.

Young people frequently commit violence near the Dollarama in the St. Laurent Shopping Centre, said store manager Jocelyn Bautista.

The glass at the storefront is "always broken because of their fights," said Bautista said.

"The youths, they always have fights and stuff regularly ... people steal all the time." said an employee named Barbara who did not provide her last name.

OC Transpo had the closed St-Laurent LRT station Friday afternoon, with trains running through station but not stopping. In a tweet this morning, OC Transpo said the station is now open and service has resumed.

The Ottawa Police Service's homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.