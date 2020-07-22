'Walk with Denise' march gives young Black woman hope

A march in support of a Black woman in Almonte has left her family optimistic that others in the community will take more direct action to fight racism in the future.

On Saturday, hundreds of people in the Eastern Ontario community marched to show solidarity for Denise Doiley, who has lived in the town with her family for the past four years.

Doiley, in her 40s, was being routinely called racial slurs while using a walking path to get to work as a personal support worker, according to Jacob Greene, who said he saw the harassment firsthand.

He runs a food truck in a parking lot near the path, which is in a residential area.

Community supporters turned up for a march in solidarity with Denise Doiley, who was the target of racist slurs in Almonte. (Allan Brown)

"These neighbours would shout out racial slurs to Denise and bully and threaten her, to the point where they actually followed Denise one day in their car," he said.

Greene was one of the organizers of the Walk With Denise march.

"This was a way not just for me, but all of Almonte to stand with Denise."

All in a Day's Alan Neal talked with Doiley's 18-year-old daughter, Bryanna Lavictoire, who addressed the rally— which she said was attended by more than 500 people. Lavictoire said she was away at university when the harassment started in the fall, but her mother told her about what was going on.

We're talking to the daughter of the Black woman whose experience with racism, inspired that march. 9:52

The following are excerpts of the conversation between Neal and Lavictoire on Monday.

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Neal: What does that do to you, when your mom starts talking about those kinds of things happening to her?

Lavictoire: It's obviously very hard because my mom is a very strong, hardworking woman. And usually things like that don't get to her because they've been happening to us for so long living in small towns that are predominantly white. And she used to just brush it off and it would be small things. But after it started becoming a routine, it obviously started affecting her more. So I was just trying to do everything I could to make sure that she was OK and getting friends to drive her to work to make her feel more safe.

People gathered in Almonte to support Denise Doiley in an anti-Black racism march Saturday. (Allan Brown)

Neal: I'm going to guess that you would have experienced racism as well?

Lavictoire: Yes. I worked [in Almonte] as well. So when I was walking home from work late at night, cars would drive past me and call me the N-word and scream things at me. I wouldn't know what to do. Just keep my head down and walk a little faster. And a lot of kids here just say racial slurs like it's nothing. So not only has it personally happened to me, but I just would see it around a lot.

Neal: When somebody then comes forward and says, 'We should do a march,' what was the initial reaction?

Lavictoire: I was honestly surprised. I wasn't expecting a really big turnout. So when we walked there and we saw the parking lot filled with people, we were just kind of in shock at the amount of citizens in Almonte that would come out to support us.

It meant a lot, that that many people came out. I feel like we were both overwhelmed with emotion … as well, it wasn't only people we knew, but strangers out there to support us.

Denise Doiley is a personal support worker and has lived in Almonte for the past four years. She was being harassed with racial slurs on her walk to work. (Submitted by Bryanna Lavictoire)

Neal: You spoke at the march. Was it hard to get up there?

Lavictoire: I spoke on our family's behalf and obviously I was a bit nervous. But just looking around and seeing all the people there [to[ support us, it was very easy for me to just kind of let the words come out.

Neal: How do you move forward? Because obviously the march doesn't put an end to racism. What would you like to see happen?

Lavictoire: I hope that the march was just the beginning of the change. I just have faith that there will be even more people within the community in future that will … address racism in the town and correct people if they say something inappropriate. I hope there's more recognition that racism is here, but we're doing our best to fight it.

Neal: Since the march, is there anything that gives you hope things are changing?

Lavictoire: I've been getting a lot of messages, my mom as well. People we don't even know offering to drive and walk my mom to work and saying that they support us. I feel there are a lot of people willing to help, and the march has done a lot to get people involved from now on. Hopefully our positive actions and caring will spread throughout the town.