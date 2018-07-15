You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream ... bread?

With the temperatures heading back up this weekend, Ottawa's Ice Cream Festival couldn't come at a better time.

The festival, held Sunday July 15, is hosted by the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum, and while the traditional cones and cups on offer, there will also be a new way to enjoy one of summers favourite treats — ice cream bread.

While ice cream and bread may sound like an odd combination, it actually makes a lot of sense according to Madeline Denis, one of the guides who will be helping out at the festival.

"When you think about ice cream it's got milk, eggs, sugar and in our case, vanilla," said Denis, "All ingredients you typically put in cake. It's really like a shortcut cake."

And according to Denis, there's no need to splurge on expensive ice cream to get good results.

"Some think you should use a fancier ice cream, like maybe a strawberry or a caramel with nuts. It's up to you. Others think just use normal ice cream because fancy ice cream should be eaten in a bowl on its own."

However, Denis does have a word of caution, if you do choose to try to make it yourself.

"You have to put the sprinkles in last, otherwise the colour gets all mushy," she said.

The Ice Cream Festival runs Sunday at the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum from 9:30 a.m until 4:00 p.m.