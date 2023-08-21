Northerners in Ottawa during evacuation touched by 'endearing Yellowknife quality'

It's been a whirlwind time for Robbie Craig and his family lately.

The painter is among a group of Yellowknifers who've found themselves in Ottawa during the ongoing wildfire evacuation and are appreciating the spirit of Northerners and southerners alike.

Last week, Craig, his wife Nicole and their 11- and eight-year-old daughters were together in Barrie, Ont., for an extended family bash. Craig was also preparing for an upcoming exhibition of his work in Ottawa.

The vacation was a respite from the wildfire smoke near Yellowknife, Craig said.

"It becomes a little spooky," he said of strange skies and falling ash.

Smokey weather due to wildfires has transformed the Yellowknife sky this summer. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Nicole was starting a new position at work and, after some consideration, flew back to the Northwest Territories capital with the couple's youngest daughter, Craig said.

"Yellowknife seemed to still have no threat at that point," he said.

Two days later, the territorial government ordered everybody except essential frontline workers and those fighting the fires to evacuate by plane or road due to an advancing wildfire.

Nicole packed a vehicle and drove with two dogs and the couple's youngest girl through thick smoke down the only highway out of the city.

"She was just so strong and stoic and a trooper," Craig said. "I couldn't imagine doing that on my own."

WATCH |Yellowknife artist visiting Ottawa worries for home as wildfires rage on:

Yellowknife artist visiting Ottawa worries for home as wildfires rage on Duration 0:57 Robbie Craig was at an art show in Ottawa this past week, after his family evacuated Yellowknife due to wildfire risk. He shares what worries him as the fire threatens his home.

Nicole settled in Alberta while Craig's eldest daughter stayed with him in Ontario. The art show went ahead in Ottawa over the weekend.

Attendees offered him food and a place to stay, Craig said.

"The people of Ottawa at my show were just so gracious and supportive and concerned," he said. "Some of them [who are from the North] came to the show as well, so it was great to see them."

Unclear return date

Fellow Yellowknife resident Kate Covello was at a conference for HANSARD editors in Iqaluit, Nunavut, that wrapped up during the ongoing evacuation. She couldn't get a flight back to Yellowknife, so she stayed with a friend, an ex-Yellowknifer, in Ottawa.

"And not only that, [she] invited [me] to come up to her parents' cottage for their 40th anniversary," Covello said. "I immediately thought, this is such an endearing Yellowknife quality."

The friend also lent Covello summer garb since she hadn't packed with an evacuation in mind.

"[I was] still wearing clothes [I'd] been wearing in Iqaluit where it was 5 or 6 degrees and raining," she said.

Kate Covello, left, was invited by an ex-Yellowknifer living in Ottawa to go to a cottage. (Submitted by Kate Covello)

When CBC News caught up with her on Monday, Covello was headed to the Ottawa airport. Destination: Vancouver.

"I've had a lovely weekend with my friend in Ottawa, but didn't want to overstay my welcome. So I'm going to stay with a different friend and overstay my welcome there," she said, smiling.

It's unclear when Craig and Covello will be able to return home.

The wildfire was once projected to approach the outskirts of Yellowknife by last weekend. Instead, it has remained about 15 kilometres away. By Monday afternoon, the fire was "highly unlikely to reach the outskirts of Yellowknife in the next three days," according to the latest update from N.W.T. wildfire officials.

Shane Thompson, the territory's Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, couldn't give a specific date for when people might be able to go back except, he said, "when it's safe."