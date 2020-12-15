Ottawa's top doctor looks back on an exhausting year — and ahead to 2021

It's been a year most of us would probably like to forget and never repeat.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been exhausting both physically and emotionally, and as we face a long, dark, and cold winter, it may seem difficult to imagine better times. But with more vaccines getting approved around the world, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting a little brighter every day.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, has been at the forefront of the local response, along with her team at Ottawa Public Health.

So how does she feel about the past year? Etches spoke to CBC Ottawa's Lucy van Oldenbarneveld for a year-end interview.

Here's some of what she had to say. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

After all of these months of gloom and grief and fear, what did it feel like to see the very first Ottawa resident get their vaccine shot?

It's amazing. It truly is incredible that we can look ahead and imagine the end of the pandemic sooner rather than later.

We had not anticipated having this solution this quickly. And so it's wonderful, wonderful news.

Jo-Anne Miner, right, gets Ottawa's first COVID-19 vaccination at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus Dec. 15, 2020. About 1,500 long-term care home staff are expected to get the city's first round of vaccinations. (Supplied by The Ottawa Hospital)

How much sooner is this really than anyone anticipated?

We don't have any vaccines against any other coronaviruses. So it is all new — and yet here we are, less than a year from when the virus was discovered, having gone through a rigorous process. It's made it through all the usual steps of a vaccine approval process in terms of the different trials for safety, for effectiveness, the Health Canada approval.

Everyone's worked hard, not skipping any steps, but working really quickly.

Ottawa has been sort of an anomaly in Canada, in the world, in many ways. Our numbers have remained stable. How do you explain that?

Well, it is everyone's actions. It's one million people doing their best to wear masks, to stay two metres away from others who are outside of their household, to stay home when we're sick.

These are the basics that don't give COVID the option to be transmitted. We know not everyone has the same ability to stay home and so it requires [also supporting population groups] where there may be more barriers.

Face masks have become routine for many people during the pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

On March 15, just a couple of days after schools were closed, you made the decision to shut Ottawa down, and the provincial officer of health kind of quibbled with your decision at the time. When you made that decision, how did you know you were right?

I was acting on the best information we had. Information is not perfect in the early days of anything new, like a new pandemic, but I was supported by my team that was [looking] at what was happening around the world.

As we started to see confirmation of the virus in Ottawa, we realized it meant there was more COVID in our community than we were detecting, and that meant these measures would be important to stop the transmission. It wasn't easy, because we knew that these kinds of stay-at-home requirements would have negative impacts on some people, and so all along we've tried to take a balanced approach.

I think you see that now, as there are more things possible, [there's] less of that "just stay home" message. We know people need social connections. It's more about how to do it as safely as possible.

So much of responding to a pandemic was brand new. What were those early days of leading pandemic response like?

In the early days, the focus was making sure that our health-care system partners had all the information and knew how to protect themselves and and patients. Daily communications, trying to update information daily, certainly looking at all of the implications of needing to wear masks universally in any health-care setting.

Then [it became about] realizing this was important for the whole population.

Etches provides an update on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city on March 11, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

It's been such a difficult year in many ways. if you had to pinpoint what has been some of the most troubling or difficult to get through?

I would say that the situation in long-term care homes, certainly [the fact] that we saw a large number of residents testing positive then being hospitalized and dying. This was extremely difficult for the team.

What I found especially difficult was that this was a time where the provincial policy was to exclude family members [from visiting], and so people in long-term care homes are going through this experience without their loved ones directly there.

I think we've learned that family members are essential caregivers often and they need to be part of the team, even [in] an outbreak setting.

Would you have done things differently there? Would you have allowed more of the family caregivers in to see their loved ones?

I think in retrospect, we didn't have all of the tools in place necessarily at the beginning. Yes, now that we know we can be successful using masks, and with surveillance testing [and] the regular training and infection prevention control, we [can] find a better balance.

Etches says it's important to support others, especially though the winter months, as the vaccines roll out across Canada. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

As we go forward with the vaccine, how do you respond to those who may be hesitant? How much of a concern will it be if a lot of people don't take this vaccine?

I think that it is reasonable for people to have questions about a new vaccine.

What we've seen throughout the course of the pandemic is, if we provide people with the information they need, get their questions answered, that they're choosing to act in a way that protects others. People are motivated by care. They want protection themselves.

We know, with the vaccines that will be used in Canada, they're approved by Health Canada. That gives us the confidence that they're safe to use.

People are so anxious to know when life will get back to normal. Give us a sense of how you see the next six months unfolding.

The exciting thing is, with a vaccine that is already available for people in long-term care homes, we should see a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths.

We need to all maintain the mask use, the physical distancing. These kinds of behaviours that I see around me [should be routine] until we get more of the population vaccinated. So that will take some months. But I do think that by the time we get to the school year, starting again in September 2021, that we can have a lot of confidence that we are going to have less COVID transmission due to the protection from vaccines in our community.