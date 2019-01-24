Three decades after his own family immigrated to Canada from Pakistan, former MPP Yasir Naqvi has been named the CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC).

Naqvi represented Ottawa Centre for over a decade, and held several cabinet posts in Kathleen Wynne's government, including attorney general. But he lost his seat in 2018 to NDP candidate Joel Harden.

In an interview on CBC's Ottawa Morning, Naqvi said he took six months after last June's election to reconnect with his family and work on perfecting his "dad jokes."

But as he considered new directions for his professional life, he realized public policy was his passion.

"Community service is what I crave," he said. "And joining the Institute for Canadian Citizenship has been just an incredible opportunity for me to continue on that path of public policy development."

Long before he became Ontario's Attorney General Yasir Naqvi was a teen struggling to learn English and adjust to life in Canada. After losing his seat in the provincial election last June he's now taken on a new role helping newcomers, like he once was 8:05

Looking for opportunity

Co-founded by former governor general Adrienne Clarkson in 2005, ​the ICC is a charity that aims to deliver programs that promote inclusion and active citizenship.

Naqvi's own family came to Canada from Pakistan in December of 1988. Both his parents had been involved in pro-democracy activism, and his father had spent months as a political prisoner, he said.

He said his parents made the decision to leave Pakistan after his father was released, wanting a better life for their three children.

"My father often said he wanted his children to be the citizens of the world," he said. "And my mom, she wanted her daughter, my sister, to be equal to her two sons."

My citizenship has given me a certain level of confidence to do things that I never thought I would be able to accomplish. - Yasir Naqvi

Despite the opportunity that Canada promised, starting from scratch was anything but easy — although Naqvi said the kindness of their new Canadian neighbours helped.

"One of my earlier memories is a couple who lived in Niagara Falls coming to our home, knocking at our door with a box of Tim Hortons donuts," he said. "So these are small acts that we as Canadians can do."

Promoting inclusion

Naqvi said his new role provides an opportunity to share Canada's attitude toward immigration and inclusion with international partners — especially important in today's polarized political climate.

It's also a way to translate his personal experience into policies that will help other families like his own, he said.

"My citizenship has given me a certain level of confidence to do things that I never thought I would be able to accomplish," Naqvi said.

"That's exactly the work for the Institute for Canadian Citizenship that I want to contribute."