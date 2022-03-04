Local MPs call for post-protest rethink of Ottawa's parliamentary precinct

Two local MPs have joined Ottawa city councillors in calling for change on Wellington Street, the noisy nucleus of the truck convoy protest that disrupted life on Parliament Hill and in the downtown for more than three weeks.

In a letter also posted to social media on Thursday, Yasir Naqvi, the MP for Ottawa Centre, and Greg Fergus, the MP for Hull-Aylmer, called on a House of Commons committee to review the boundaries of the parliamentary precinct.

Naqvi and Fergus asked the standing committee on procedure and house affairs to consider the annexation of Wellington and Sparks Streets, plus Rue Laurier in Gatineau, Que., into the precinct.

Such a move could wrestle policing authority of Wellington and Sparks from the Ottawa Police Service and into the hands of the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS).

"It is our view that the designation of this precinct will allow for more robust safety protocols to be put in place," the MPs wrote.

The 24-day long unlawful occupation of downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> was traumatic for both residents and businesses. <br><br>We need to look to preventative measures, to ensure this never happens again. <a href="https://t.co/VADzmYL7vM">pic.twitter.com/VADzmYL7vM</a> —@Yasir_Naqvi

According to their letter, the events of Jan. 27 to Feb. 19 — when the last major crowd of protesters was dispersed by public order officers led by Ottawa police — left both parliamentary staff and downtown residents feeling unsafe.

The parliamentary precinct currently encompasses all lands south of the Ottawa River and north of Wellington Street from the Rideau Canal to Kent Street, plus all lands north of Sparks Street and south of Wellington Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street, as outlined by Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Naqvi told CBC that residents in his riding have asked if the occupation would have been prevented had the PPS been in charge on Wellington Street.

"I don't know the answer to that question, and that's why Mr. Fergus and I are asking that question for the committee to review," he said.

In the jointly-written letter, Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi said expanding the precinct would allow for more 'robust safety protocols.' (Radio-Canada)

Naqvi said he wants the committee to interview experts, including the sergeant-at-arms — the head of security for Parliament — and review whether there was "sufficient coordination" between the PPS and Ottawa police during the protests.

"I'm sure we can improve," he said, adding that he wants a committee report produced. Two other reviews of the protest have already been commissioned.

The PPS declined to comment on Naqvi's remarks. CBC News has also reached out to Ottawa police but has not yet received a response.

Councillors called for change too

The letter from Naqvi and Fergus comes on the heels of similar calls for change from members of Ottawa city council.

On Feb. 23, council passed a motion moved by Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney directing city staff to talk to federal officials about transferring ownership of Wellington Street to the federal government. It also requested discussions about limiting Wellington between Bank and Elgin Streets to pedestrians and public transportation.

"It would just open up so much more public space," McKenney said in an interview.

While not explicitly calling for Wellingston Street to be rid of vehicles, Naqvi and Fergus stated in their letter they welcomed more pedestrian and bike access.

"I would love to see more active transportation usage on Wellington," Naqvi told CBC.

Bob Plamondon, a former board member for the National Capital Commission — which manages federally-owned land like Parliament Hill — said discussions about pedestrianizing Wellington have occurred for years and are regaining steam in the wake of the protest.

"It seems to be a question of not if, but when," he said.

Traffic still limited on Wellington

As of Friday evening — nearly two weeks after the protest was quelled — vehicular traffic remained blocked on Wellington between Bank and Elgin Streets.

Police did not directly answer when asked how much longer that will remain the case, instead directing people to the city's traffic map.

Parts of Wellington Street remain blocked to traffic, two weeks after the occupation was cleared. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

McKenney welcomed the letter from Naqvi and Fergus, adding that transferring control of Wellington Street to either the PPS or the RCMP would allow Ottawa police to concentrate on protecting people in the residential streets to the south.

"As a result of a police focusing only on Wellington for the most part, there was really little to no security for residents," McKenney said of the truck convoy protest.

Kevin McHale, the executive director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Area, spoke against transferring control of Sparks, however.

"My biggest concern is that we would have officers, either PPS or RCMP, whose primary goal isn't the safety and security of the citizens of the city of Ottawa, just the precinct," he said.