Anthony Bereznai, owner of Ottawa's only indoor skateboarding and bike park, said the Yard will likely be closing in March because of ongoing financial pressures. Elia Shehadeh, who goes to the Yard everyday, said the park is a great place to work on his skills all year around, and to make friends with people who have a shared passion for the sport.

When Elia Shehadeh heard The Yard was preparing to close, he thought it was a bad joke.

He goes there every day, as part of a school program that works skateboarding into the curriculum. He often comes back after class, too. And he's met a community of skaters, forming bonds he thinks will last a lifetime.

"You can come here on any day and you'll just find new people to hang out with, new friends," Shehadeh said. "It's special."

But The Yard really is closing, barring a miracle.

Owner Anthony Bereznai has had a bumpy ride running what he says is Ottawa's only indoor skateboarding and bike park.

He opened The Yard in an old warehouse near Bayview Station about five years ago. One year in, the business was shut down by COVID-19. Then came inflation and interest rate hikes, which doused his hopes for a post-pandemic rebound.

Skateboarders at The Yard say it's an ideal place to form lasting bonds with others who love their sport. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

"People stopped spending," he said. "All of our costs went up. I can't think of a worse five years that you could open a business."

Bereznai says he's spending about $40,000 a month in rent, taxes and interest payments. Now, with his lease set to run out in March, he's ready to call it quits. The rent, he says, is just too expensive.

"They're trying to get what they think they can get in the market, and we're basically just limited by what we can afford," he said.

That's not much, since he's the sole proprietor and the business is "running on fumes."

A view of the main floor of The Yard, on City Centre Avenue. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

Warehouse market too pricey

Bereznai said he's looked all over the city for another space, but the warehouse market is just too pricey in Ottawa.

He went to the city seeking a partnership. His argument: it would cost much less to help cover The Yard's rent than to open up a new city-run facility to maintain indoor skateboarding in Ottawa.

"I think it leaves a huge hole," he said. "And if the city was interested, this is the cheapest way."

The city runs several outdoor skateparks. But Bereznai has a simple answer for why Ottawa needs an indoor facility.

"Obviously, all the parks are closed during the winter," he said. "It's very tough if you're serious about a sport — and again, skateboarding and BMX are all in the Olympics now. They are sports. You stop doing it for half a year, you're starting over in a lot of ways."

Without all-season practice, he fears Ottawa athletes might get left behind. That's just what Shehadeh has noticed in his own skateboarding.

"When we come back after the winter it's really hard to restart," he said in French. "We've forgotten certain things. Our balance isn't the best. So being able to come here and practice every day, even once a week, that helps a lot to get better and grow in our sport."

Elia Shehadeh comes to The Yard every day to skate and was shocked to hear that this community hub is set to close next year. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

City can't do much

Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, confirmed that staff met with Bereznai.

But he said the city is limited in what it can do to support a private business.

He said the Municipal Act prohibits the city from offering "preferential support to business enterprises." That means they can't give financial assistance to The Yard and can't procure their services without going through a competitive bidding process.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster, whose ward includes The Yard, called it a "great community hub." But she said the city's resources are focused on its own recreational facilities and community funding for non-profit programs.

"I am sorry to see that they can't make the financial model work," she said in an email. "But unfortunately there is no source of city funding to maintain a private business."

Anthony Bereznai has met with city officials and the local councillor, but says he's out of realistic options to keep The Yard open past March. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

At this point, Bereznai doesn't see any realistic options left. Without city support, he's unwilling to take on the commitment of another lease.

"That ends up being another two-and-a-half-million dollars over five years, when you're already not covering your costs," he said. "I'm just not in a position where I can do that anymore."