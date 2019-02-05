Les Fougères chef wins big at Canadian Culinary Championships

A chef from Chelsea, Que., brought home a national honour last week, winning the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Yannick LaSalle, chef at Les Fougères restaurant, took the top prize at the championships — formerly known as Gold Medal Plates — which are held annually in Kelowna, B.C.

Competitors had to build a meal around a mystery bottle of wine, cook up a meal with a surprise box of ingredients and also prepare a signature dish.

In an interview Monday with CBC Radio's All In A Day, LaSalle said the entire event was challenging, but crafting a meal based on the bottle of wine was particularly hard.

"We got the mystery wine that they gave us without a sticker," he said. "You have about 24 hours to prepare your dish around this mystery wine for about 400 people with about $500 in the budget."

After sampling it, LaSalle said they made their best guess about what it was and decided it would pair well with mushrooms.

"It was a heavy wine, there was a lot of character to it," he said.

Yannick LaSalle, chef at Les Fougères restaurant in Chelsea, Que., holds up his trophy after winning. (Courtesy Ben Champoux)

No surprises

When they got their box full of ingredients, he was glad to see there were no surprises. At Les Fougères they take pride in cooking with a diversity of ingredients, so there was nothing in the box he hadn't worked with before, LaSalle said.

"It took us about five minutes to do a game plan and we just put our minds together and hoped it would work out."

His final dish included local ingredients — fennel, sea buckthorn, duck breast from the Eastern Townships and Quebec saffron.

This weekend, a chef from Chelsea took top prize in the Canadian Culinary Chamipionships. Thanks to a little help from sea buckthorn, fennel and duck margret. 10:34

'Positive energy'

LaSalle's team worked well together during the competition, he said, and while they hoped to win, they also wanted to enjoy the experience.

"The positive energy that the team had just blew my mind. And that was the most important thing ... to have fun, and whatever was going to happen would happen."

LaSalle's win is the third for a chef from the Ottawa area in recent years.

Marc Lepine, the chef and owner of Atelier, won the competition in 2012 and 2016.